Screenwriter Aaroor Das, journalist Shanmuganathan to receive awards

Well-known screenwriter Aaroor Das and senior journalist I. Shanmuganathan have been selected to receive the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award and the Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award respectively. The awards will be presented by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the birth anniversary of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on June 3.

The Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award that honours a senior artist in the field of Tamil cinema carries a cash prize of ₹10 lakh and a citation. The Kalaignar Ezhuthukol Award award from the Department of Information and Public Relations that honours journalists, who have worked towards social development and uplift of the marginalised sections of the society, also carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation, an official release said.

Mr. Aaroor Das has had rich experience spanning over 60 years in Tamil cinema, while Mr. Shanmuganathan has been a journalist for over 70 years, commencing his career with the Dina Thanthi in 1953.