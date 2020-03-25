Screening continues in Vellore

Health officials and sanitary workers from the Department of Public Health and Vellore Municipal Corporation screened a number of people put up at lodges and mansions in Vellore. The spread of Corona Virus (COVID-19) has put down a number of persons of foreign nationality as well as non-resident Indians and many of them were under home or hospital quarantine for medical check up and treatment.

The State government had announced that those who returned from foreign countries recently to furnish details to the local bodies and get their medical check-up done when they developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Vellore city has a number of hospitals and a large number of people frequent these places for their routine health check-up. Vellore has a large number of lodges and mansions where people from different States and regions, who attend to patients, stay.

Markets sanitised

On Wednesday, the major fish market was sanitised and health workers arranged for social distancing by marking on streets for the shoppers.

The policemen regulated the crowd and health officials screened those who came to buying fish and vegetables. Vegetable market was disinfected by sanitary workers of Vellore Municipal Corporation.