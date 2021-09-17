Screen to be installed at CMO to monitor execution of schemes

Announcing initiatives: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the Secretaries of all departments on Thursda

CHENNAI

17 September 2021 01:47 IST

T.N. e-Governance Agency will set up the dashboard, which will be updated daily

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that a screen would be installed in his office at the Secretariat to monitor the implementation of the welfare schemes announced by his government.

The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency will set up the dashboard for the Chief Minister to monitor the implementation daily. “Steps are under way to install the screen. The dashboard will be updated daily,” Mr. Stalin said at a meeting of the Secretaries of all Departments.

The Chief Minister would see the status of the physical and financial targets once a week. A consultant from the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency would be the coordinator for the screen, he said in the presence of Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.

“Issuing a Government Order does not mean the scheme announced has been implemented. The benefits of the scheme should reach people and only then can it be considered to have been implemented,” Mr. Stalin said.

A government meant not just Ministers but officials too, he said, adding that he would monitor the functions of the Secretaries of all Departments. The Governor’s Address in the Assembly, the presentation of the revised and agriculture Budgets, the announcements made after the debate on the demand for grants for the Departments and suo motu announcements made by him were the “five mountains” that were to be overcome, he said. The Secretaries should take upon themselves the task of translating all these into Government Orders.

Underlining the need to implement all announcements in a “time-bound” manner, Mr. Stalin cautioned, “You have the responsibility of ensuring that court does not stay the implementation of any scheme.” Only six months were left for the next Budget, and he would monitor the work of all the Secretaries, he said.