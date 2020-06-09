Scrap Salem-Chennai expressway project: CPI (M)

CHENNAI

09 June 2020

The State unit of the CPI(M) on Monday urged the Central government to give up the Salem-Chennai expressway project to safeguard the welfare of farmers.

In a statement, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said that the National Highways Authority of India has moved the Supreme Court for early hearing on its appeal after the Madras High Court cancelled land acquisition to implement the project in April 2019.

“The Centre had filed an appeal in July 2019. The CPI(M) wants the project to be scrapped since it goes against the interests of the farmers. Despite the Madras High Court ruling, Tamil Nadu’s Environment and Pollution Control Minister K.C. Karuppannan has said that this project will be implemented. This amounts to contempt of court,” he said.

