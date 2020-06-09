Scrap Salem-Chennai expressway project: CPI (M)

The State unit of the CPI(M) on Monday urged the Central government to give up the Salem-Chennai expressway project to safeguard the welfare of farmers.
In a statement, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said that the National Highways Authority of India has moved the Supreme Court for early hearing on its appeal after the Madras High Court cancelled land acquisition to implement the project in April 2019.
“The Centre had filed an appeal in July 2019. The CPI(M) wants the project to be scrapped since it goes against the interests of the farmers. Despite the Madras High Court ruling, Tamil Nadu’s Environment and Pollution Control Minister K.C. Karuppannan has said that this project will be implemented. This amounts to contempt of court,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism