Scrap NEET: Pa. Ranjith

CHENNAI

22 June 2021 02:41 IST

Neelam Panpattu Maiyyam founder and filmmaker Pa. Ranjith on Monday urged the State government to take steps to remove NEET for admission to medical courses in Tamil Nadu without any delay.

“The students who are in Tamil medium and State Board schools want to express their intellect and it is their right. In such a scenario, introducing new policies and entrance tests will cause confusion in the minds of the students and they might start questioning their own abilities,” he said. In a society that is unequal, attention must be given to the needs and national tests cannot be allowed in a country that is pluralistic, he added.

Advertising

Advertising