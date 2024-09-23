Scores of protesting workers at Samsung factory return to work, strike still on, says workers’ body

Scores of striking workers returned to work at Samsung’s factory in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, days after the company issued show cause notices to them. The notice had mentioned that workers will not be paid for the duration of the illegal strike, in accordance with ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy.

“The management has already indicated that all issues can be resolved by discussions and has made various harmonious attempts to resolve differences and for you to report to duty,” Samsung said.

The workers were further informed that they will be dismissed from service if they continue with the illegal strike and fail to respond to the notice. “If you fail to report to work within 4 days from the date of receipt of this notice, you are directed to show cause within 7 days from the date of receipt of this notice why you should not be dismissed from service,” the notice had warned.

The strike at Samsung’s Chennai factory, which began on September 9, 2024, hit the production of consumer goods, such as televisions, refrigerators and washing machines initially. However, the impact of the strike is minimal now and the company expects production to be near normal starting this week, according to company sources. Those participating in the strike are demanding recognition for their newly formed union and improved wages, among other issues.

“The welfare of our workers is our top priority and we will continue to engage with them to address any grievances they may have. At the same time, we have also ensured that there is no disruption to our consumers ahead of the festive season,” Samsung said.

When contacted, E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said the strike is still on and will continue until there is a solution.