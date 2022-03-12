Scolded by teachers, college girl ends life

An 18-year-old girl studying first-year undergraduate course in a constituent college of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tenkasi district was found dead in her house on Saturday.

Police said the victim was the daughrer of Ganesan and Madathi from Chintamani near Puliyangudi. Ganesan died a few years ago. When Madathi checked whether her daughter was getting ready to go to the college on Saturday, she found her daughter hanging. Puliyangudi police have sent the body for post-mortem.

In a letter reportedly written by the victim, she had said that two college faculty members scolded her in front of other students for no fault of hers. The teachers had pulled her up for having brought a mobile phone to classroom, and demanded a letter from the girl. But the phone belonged to another girl. Unable to bear the humiliation, she took the extreme step, she had said in the letter.

Puliyangudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)