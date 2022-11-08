Scientist from NIRT honoured by American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene

Subash Babu was awarded the Bailey K. Ashford Medal for his research on tuberculosis

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 22:19 IST

Subash Babu from the Indian Council for Medical Research – National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) here has been awarded the Bailey K. Ashford Medal by the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH).

Dr. Babu, who is serving as the Scientific Director of the International Center for Excellence in Research (ICER) programme in NIRT, is the first Indian scientist to receive the medal for work done in an Indian institution. The award is presented annually to individuals for their distinguished work in tropical medicine.

Daniel Bausch, president, ASTMH, said, “Dr. Subash has made major contributions to the elucidation of the key immunological underpinnings of diseases, including filariasis, influences of helminthic-infection on metabolic disorders, and the interface between diabetes and tuberculosis (TB).”

“Most importantly, his seminal work on the influence of Type 2 diabetes in TB in response to anti-TB therapy has wide ranging impact in the field and for global health,” he added. Dr. Babu’s research portfolio centred around endemic infections in India.

