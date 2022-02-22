Science Week festival begins at American College

Scientist J. Daniel Chellappa (second from left) at the inauguration of Science Week festival at The American College in Madurai on Tuesday.

With the objective of popularising science among the students and general public, a week-long ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (Science Week festival) was inaugurated at The American College here on Tuesday.

The celebrations have been planned to coincide with the National Science Day (February 28) and major science and technology institutions of the country, namely, DST, CSIR, ISRO, ICMR, among others have joined in disseminating the nuances in science.

In his inaugural address, scientist J. Daniel Chellappa narrated the history of Indian research after independence and how we became self-reliant in space science by sending rockets. Though the country produced a lot like foodgrains, fruits and vegetables, it had not made any tangible achievements in value addition. The BARC, he said, helped farmers in producing crops and get a profitable yield.

The American College Principal M Davamani Christober in his presidential address said that the college was one among the 75 centres chosen for the festival in the country and said that India ranked third after the US and China as top global tech innovation leader.

Earlier, Bursar C Dorothy Sheela welcomed. The Science Festival coordinator J. John Adaikkalasamy presented the highlights of the festival. Dr G.C. Abraham proposed a vote of thanks. Programme deputy coordinator R. Priyadarshini said that over 150 students and staff participated in the programme.