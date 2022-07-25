Tamil Nadu

Science project proposals invited

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has invited applications for its annual science project for college students.

Final year undergraduate engineering students, postgraduate students from science programmes and professional courses, who have dissertation work as part of their curriculum can apply for the project, said R. Srinivasan, member secretary.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Students will receive financial support of ₹10,000 for each project. Instructions regarding eligibility and such are available on the website www.tanscst.nic.in. Students are required to send two copies of their proposals “complete in all aspects through proper channel” to the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DoTE campus, Guindy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Students can register online for the project till 5 p.m. on August 30. The hard copies of the same must be submitted by 5 p.m. of September 7, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
science (general)
engineering colleges
medical colleges
arts and science education
Read more...