Science project proposals invited

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has invited applications for its annual science project for college students.

Final year undergraduate engineering students, postgraduate students from science programmes and professional courses, who have dissertation work as part of their curriculum can apply for the project, said R. Srinivasan, member secretary.

Students will receive financial support of ₹10,000 for each project. Instructions regarding eligibility and such are available on the website www.tanscst.nic.in. Students are required to send two copies of their proposals “complete in all aspects through proper channel” to the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DoTE campus, Guindy.

Students can register online for the project till 5 p.m. on August 30. The hard copies of the same must be submitted by 5 p.m. of September 7, according to a release.