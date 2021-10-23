‘Science lab in a box’ kits distributed to schoolchildren

India Literacy Project initiative expected to help nearly 12,000 children

In an effort to strengthen the cause of science education at grass-roots level, the India Literacy Project (ILP), a non-profit organisation, distributed “Science lab in a box” to students of nearly 30 government higher secondary schools in Tiruvallur district on Saturday.

The initiative to help nearly 12,000 children in government schools to gain access to grade appropriate skills was supported by Verizon India, an Information Technology driven Global Capability Centre (GCC).

A.L. Rangarajan, country manager, India Literacy Project, said that ILP aims to create an interest in science among government schoolchildren by relating it to real world concepts. The use of innovative tools and processes would improve classroom engagement in science.

The science kit manual and digital open-source content in Tamil to be used by the teachers were released during the event. P.A. Arumugam, Chief Educational Officer, Tiruvallur district, took part, said a press release.