Science council to train engineering, polytechnic students

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has proposed to conduct training programme to enhance employability of final year engineering and polytechnic students in Tamil Nadu.

The programme will be held in designated centres in 15 districts. As many as 4,500 final year engineering discipline students from engineering and polytechnic colleges are expected to benefit. The orientation programme is free of cost and on first-come-first-served basis. It will be held in two phases for three days in January in each of the centres. The first phase will be from January 7 to January 9 and the second phase is from January 21 to January 23.

The council organised an industry orientation interface meeting of administrators of engineering and polytechnic colleges on Thursday in Chennai. TNSCST member secretary S. Vincent said the science and technology capacity building for industrial needs discussed and suggested ways to bridge the gap between academia and industries’ expectation.

The council has identified 15 institutions in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Namakkal, Perambalur, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Thiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur , Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar. District coordinators also participated in the meeting. Each centre will admit 300 students. The aim is to ensure better employability of students and motivate them to become entrepreneurs, Mr. Vincent said.

Apart from providing access to skills required to get into industry, the training will bridge the gap between educational institutions and industry. Besides reinforcing skills, the students will acquire industry-specific knowledge from trained faculty and industry experts, he said. It would also help young students become entrepreneurs.

There will also be sessions on personality development and improving communication skills to face interviews. To enable youngsters to consider entrepreneurship sessions on starting small scale industries, financial aspects, and support and financial assistance from the government and banks will be held.

Resource persons include HR managers, industry experts, officials from district industries centre and banks, Mr. Vincent said.

