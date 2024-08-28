Science council to train engineering, polytechnic students

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology conducted a meeting of coordinators of engineering and polytechnic college teachers.

The aim is to build the capacity of teachers who will then train students for industry needs, said S. Vincent, council’s member secretary. The programme will be organised in 15 districts to create a platform for students to enhance their employability and enable young students to become entrepreneurs.

The programme included sessions on starting small scale industry, financial assistance, case studies, developing communication skills and such other aspects. Resource persons such as HR managers, officials from district industries centre and banking officials will participate.

Around 300 final year engineering and polytechnic students from all branches on first-come-first-served basis will be admitted in each centre in the district. “It is of free cost and students will be trained in two batches for three days. Around 4,500 students from 15 districts will be trained through 15 institutions,” Mr. Vincent said.

The programme will be organised in two phases, with the first phase being held from Sept 18 to 20 and the second phase from Sept 25 to 27.