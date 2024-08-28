GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Science council to train engineering, polytechnic students

Training to be held in September benefitting around 4,500 students

Published - August 28, 2024 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology conducted a meeting of coordinators of engineering and polytechnic college teachers. 

The aim is to build the capacity of teachers who will then train students for industry needs, said S. Vincent, council’s member secretary. The programme will be organised in 15 districts to create a platform for students to enhance their employability and enable young students to become entrepreneurs. 

The programme included sessions on starting small scale industry, financial assistance, case studies, developing communication skills and such other aspects. Resource persons such as HR managers, officials from district industries centre and banking officials will participate.

Around 300 final year engineering and polytechnic students from all branches on first-come-first-served basis will be admitted in each centre in the district. “It is of free cost and students will be trained in two batches for three days. Around 4,500 students from 15 districts will be trained through 15 institutions,” Mr. Vincent said.

The programme will be organised in two phases, with the first phase being held from Sept 18 to 20 and the second phase from Sept 25 to 27. 

Related Topics

higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.