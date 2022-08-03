Tamil Nadu

Science Council to hold session on IPR

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology and the Department of Science and Technology have organised a science festival as part of the country’s 75 years of Independence.

On Thursday, a two-hour virtual meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on intellectual property rights. The event can be watched on YouTube and Cisco Webex platform.

Participants who join from either platform will receive e-certificates on submitting feedback forms. There are 50 prizes for the best interactions during the programme.

Participants must log in 10 minutes ahead of the session and must mute their devices, said R. Srinivasan, member-secretary of the council.

Participants may register on webex at https://tamilnadustatecouncilforscienceandtechnology.my.webex.com and register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfWAZK6-88xdBnljlh_yak-JsnXvnTr9cuDjP9U3HWO5owrLw/viewform


