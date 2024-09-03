Science council moots exclusive STEM for women researchers 

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has proposed a STEM programme, exclusively for women scientists and student researchers.

Called SHE STEM, it will offer grants to women researchers and scientists to enable them carry forward their research, said S. Vincent, member secretary of the council.

Since 1993, when the council instituted the Tamil Nadu Scientists Award for scientists, of the 282 selected, only 25 are women.

The council has also pushed for an intellectual property rights policy. Mr. Vincent said only a few states had such a policy. Of the 82,811 IPR applications filed in the country so far, Tamil Nadu accounted for 7,686 applications, he said.

The council has also proposed to set up IPR cells in 10 higher educational institutions. It has so far established 40 IPR cells in the State. The aim of the cell is to enable researchers file patents. This would protect the innovations and ensure better economic opportunities. According to Mr. Vincent, the more the number of patents, the higher the chances of attracting investors. It would also bring trade to the State in the future, he said.

The council has placed a proposal to set up a product development centre for use by students and innovators.

The State has the highest number of Geographical Indications at 61 for various products developed or native to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vincent added.