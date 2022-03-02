Science council invites applications from research scholars

March 02, 2022 00:20 IST

Last date to apply under the scheme is March 18

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has invited applications under the scheme ‘Programme for bridging the gap in research funding for research scholars in college’ (RFRS).

The scheme envisages providing financial support to candidates who have registered for Ph.D. in the regular mode and have published at least two research papers in peer-reviewed journals.

A total of ₹3 lakh is provided for a period of two years, with the candidates being awarded a monthly fellowship of ₹10,000 and a contingency grant of ₹30,000 annually.

The scheme is open to research scholars from 10 disciplines. The candidates are selected after a preliminary screening and interview by a selection committee. Details of the application format is available in the council website www.tnscst.nic.in.

Applications must be sent “through proper channel” by March 18. Five copies of the application may be sent to the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, DoTE Campus, Guindy, a release said.