ADVERTISEMENT

Science council invites applications for TANSA award

October 19, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has called for applications and nominations for the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award for 2022.

Researchers in the fields of agriculture, biology, chemicals, and environmental sciences, including earth, atmosphere, ocean, and planetary sciences; engineering and technology; home or social sciences; mathematics; and medical, physical, and veterinary sciences, may apply for the award, which carries ₹50,000 and a citation.

The heads of research and educational departments may nominate persons for the awards. The application format and nominations may be downloaded with other details from the council website tanscst.tn.gov.in. The last date for the receipt of completed applications and nominations is 5.45 p.m. on November 20, said Council member secretary R. Srinivasan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US