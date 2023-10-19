HamberMenu
Science council invites applications for TANSA award

October 19, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has called for applications and nominations for the Tamil Nadu Scientist Award for 2022.

Researchers in the fields of agriculture, biology, chemicals, and environmental sciences, including earth, atmosphere, ocean, and planetary sciences; engineering and technology; home or social sciences; mathematics; and medical, physical, and veterinary sciences, may apply for the award, which carries ₹50,000 and a citation.

The heads of research and educational departments may nominate persons for the awards. The application format and nominations may be downloaded with other details from the council website tanscst.tn.gov.in. The last date for the receipt of completed applications and nominations is 5.45 p.m. on November 20, said Council member secretary R. Srinivasan.

