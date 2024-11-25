ADVERTISEMENT

Science council invites application from research scholars in colleges

Updated - November 25, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Last date to apply is Nov 30; candidates must submit hard copy of application to TNSCST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has invited proposals from research scholars in the State’s colleges.  

Candidates may apply under the programme for bridging the gap in research funding for research scholars in colleges (RFRS) 2024-25. 

The funding is open to students at only college level. The council’s member secretary, S. Vincent, said colleges in rural areas were at a disadvantage when compared to universities which can attract project fundings through various schemes of Central fundings.  

Candidates may visit the council’s website www.tanscst.tn.gov.in for details about application format. The last date to submit applications is November 30. Aspirants must send two copies of the application to the member secretary of Tamil Nadu Council for Science and Technology. 

