Science council announces funds for college students’ projects

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has selected 1,010 student research projects for funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government would provide ₹75 lakh for the projects, said S. Vincent, member secretary. The scheme is for postgraduate students who are studying either pure science courses, engineering, medicine, veterinary sciences, or social sciences. The students will get a maximum financial support of ₹10,000 to pursue their final year research project.

Experts will evaluate the project proposals on various parameters such as its originality, innovativeness and novelty. Priority will be given to projects that address societal issues and have utility and applicability for society. The aim of the programme is to use the talent and potential of students to solve local problems.

The council would document the students’ findings, inventions, design, ideas and protect them through its Patent Information Centre. The students are encouraged to publish their research outcome in the peer reviewed journals. The details of the approved projects have been published on the council’s website www.tanscst.tn.gov.in .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.