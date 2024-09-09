Science council announces funds for college students’ projects

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has selected 1,010 student research projects for funding.

The State government would provide ₹75 lakh for the projects, said S. Vincent, member secretary. The scheme is for postgraduate students who are studying either pure science courses, engineering, medicine, veterinary sciences, or social sciences. The students will get a maximum financial support of ₹10,000 to pursue their final year research project.

Experts will evaluate the project proposals on various parameters such as its originality, innovativeness and novelty. Priority will be given to projects that address societal issues and have utility and applicability for society. The aim of the programme is to use the talent and potential of students to solve local problems.