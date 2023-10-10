Science college graduation day held near Ranipet

October 10, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - RANIPET

The 13th graduation day of the M.M.E.S. Women’s Arts and Science College in Melvisharam town near Ranipet was held on its campus.

According to a press release, Ms. Amthul Azeez, Principal, J.B.A.S College for Women (Chennai), delivered the graduation day address and distributed degree certificates to 728 graduates. A total of 15 PG students and 20 UG students, who were university rank-holders, were also honoured.

M. Sharfuddin, the president of Alijanab Alhaj, a Muslim trust, S. Ziauddeen Ahmed, general secretary of the trust, and Freda Gnanaselvam, college principal, participated, the release said.

