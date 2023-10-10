ADVERTISEMENT

Science college graduation day held near Ranipet

October 10, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Graduates getting their degrees at the event.

The 13th graduation day of the M.M.E.S. Women’s Arts and Science College in Melvisharam town near Ranipet was held on its campus.

According to a press release, Ms. Amthul Azeez, Principal, J.B.A.S College for Women (Chennai), delivered the graduation day address and distributed degree certificates to 728 graduates. A total of 15 PG students and 20 UG students, who were university rank-holders, were also honoured.

M. Sharfuddin, the president of Alijanab Alhaj, a Muslim trust, S. Ziauddeen Ahmed, general secretary of the trust, and Freda Gnanaselvam, college principal, participated, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US