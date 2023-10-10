HamberMenu
Science college graduation day held near Ranipet

October 10, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Graduates getting their degrees at the event.

Graduates getting their degrees at the event.

The 13th graduation day of the M.M.E.S. Women’s Arts and Science College in Melvisharam town near Ranipet was held on its campus.

According to a press release, Ms. Amthul Azeez, Principal, J.B.A.S College for Women (Chennai), delivered the graduation day address and distributed degree certificates to 728 graduates. A total of 15 PG students and 20 UG students, who were university rank-holders, were also honoured.

M. Sharfuddin, the president of Alijanab Alhaj, a Muslim trust, S. Ziauddeen Ahmed, general secretary of the trust, and Freda Gnanaselvam, college principal, participated, the release said.

