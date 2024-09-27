GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schwing Stetter India launches all-women service centre in Chennai

Located in Poonamallee, the German manufacturer’s service centre will be staffed by a team of 17 skilled women technicians 

Published - September 27, 2024 12:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
One of the technicians at work at Schwing Stetter’s all-women service centre

One of the technicians at work at Schwing Stetter’s all-women service centre | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Schwing Stetter India, manufacturer of construction and concreting equipment, has launched an all-women service centre in Chennai, a first-of-its-kind venture. The centre was officially launched by Michaela Küchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany to India.

Located in Poonamallee, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the service centre will be staffed by a team of 17 skilled women technicians, all aged between 20 and 25. Their expertise spans servicing and overhauling a diverse range of concrete pumps and mixers, encompassing everything from troubleshooting component malfunctions and carrying out preventive maintenance to providing comprehensive machine servicing.

Twenty-two-year-old P. Visalakshmi, one of the women technicians, said: “I come from Thoothukudi. Though I’m a commerce graduate, I quickly grasped the details of this job. I have learnt what is gear oil, hydraulic oil, and also about various tools and spanners.”

“I’m happy and proud to be doing a job on par with men,” she added.

N. Aarthi, another technician at the facility, mentioned that she independently services concrete-based machines. “I have dismantled, cleaned, checked, and changed parts, and then re-assembled it again. And all this is done in 3-4 days,” she said.

V.G. Sakthikumar, chairman and managing director of Schwing Stetter India, said, “The all-women service centre is a testament to our belief in the immense potential and capabilities of women in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. We are proud not just to be breaking stereotypes but also to be harnessing untapped talent and creating a more equitable workforce. We envision having 50 percent women in our workforce across divisions. Inspiring the next generation of female engineers and technicians is pivotal to shaping India’s infrastructure landscape, and we will continue to lead the way.”

The all-women service centre promotes safe work practices and is equipped with appropriate safety gear and tools within a secure premise, the company said. Additionally, it provides transportation and other support services, including on-site medical assistance. Schwing Stetter India aims to open similar facilities across India.

Published - September 27, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Related Topics

manufacturing and engineering / machine manufacturing / industrial production / Women's Representation / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.