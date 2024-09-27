Schwing Stetter India launches all-women service centre in Chennai

Schwing Stetter India, manufacturer of construction and concreting equipment, has launched an all-women service centre in Chennai, a first-of-its-kind venture. The centre was officially launched by Michaela Küchler, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany to India.

Located in Poonamallee, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the service centre will be staffed by a team of 17 skilled women technicians, all aged between 20 and 25. Their expertise spans servicing and overhauling a diverse range of concrete pumps and mixers, encompassing everything from troubleshooting component malfunctions and carrying out preventive maintenance to providing comprehensive machine servicing.

Twenty-two-year-old P. Visalakshmi, one of the women technicians, said: “I come from Thoothukudi. Though I’m a commerce graduate, I quickly grasped the details of this job. I have learnt what is gear oil, hydraulic oil, and also about various tools and spanners.”

“I’m happy and proud to be doing a job on par with men,” she added.

N. Aarthi, another technician at the facility, mentioned that she independently services concrete-based machines. “I have dismantled, cleaned, checked, and changed parts, and then re-assembled it again. And all this is done in 3-4 days,” she said.

V.G. Sakthikumar, chairman and managing director of Schwing Stetter India, said, “The all-women service centre is a testament to our belief in the immense potential and capabilities of women in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. We are proud not just to be breaking stereotypes but also to be harnessing untapped talent and creating a more equitable workforce. We envision having 50 percent women in our workforce across divisions. Inspiring the next generation of female engineers and technicians is pivotal to shaping India’s infrastructure landscape, and we will continue to lead the way.”

The all-women service centre promotes safe work practices and is equipped with appropriate safety gear and tools within a secure premise, the company said. Additionally, it provides transportation and other support services, including on-site medical assistance. Schwing Stetter India aims to open similar facilities across India.