Schools will reopen only when conditions are safe: Tamil Nadu CM

Infection spread yet to reduce in State, says Palaniswami

Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen only when the conditions are safe, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

The spread of COVID-19 in the State is yet to reduce and medical experts have advised that more care should be given to children, he said, emphasising that schools would reopen only once the conditions are safe.

Talking to the media after reviewing COVID-19 preventive measures and development works in Salem district, he said that committees had been formed to study the National Education Policy and the Environment Impact Assessment draft.

The State government has followed the two-language policy — Tamil and English — right from the time of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai to the time of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. “This government, which follows Jayalalithaa’s footsteps, will continue to implement the same,” he said.

Regarding increasing the compensation for workers who die while on COVID-19 duty, Mr. Palaniswami said, “A total of ₹50 lakh has been announced for doctors and nurses since they treat COVID-19 patients. The Centre itself has announced that it would be provided through insurance. For other workers, ₹10 lakh was announced and this has been increased to ₹25 lakh and a government job for a person from their family.”

e-pass issuance

On the issuance of e-pass, he said District Collectors had been advised to simplify the process, and additional teams had been formed to issue the passes.

Works on the Mettur surplus water scheme were expected to be completed in six months. As many as 100 lakes in Omalur, Edappadi, Sankari and Mettur Assembly constituencies will be filled with surplus water from Mettur. “Once completed, it will improve the groundwater levels in the region and drinking water issues will be solved,” he said.

Water has been released for irrigation in the delta region from the dam, and while it was estimated that cultivation would be carried out on 3.5 lakh acres of land, it has been taken up on 4 lakh acres, he said.

Due to the right actions of the government, direct procurement centres procured 28 lakh tonnes of paddy last year. Previously, only 23 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured, he said.