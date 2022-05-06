Schools told to update student details in EMIS portal

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 21:48 IST

Head teachers have been told to complete the task before May 13

State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha T.S. Sudan has instructed schools to update details of students in the EMIS (Educational Management Information System) portal before May 13. The head teachers have been instructed to upload the necessary documents for each student who has studied from Class VI to XII in their school. The official said the government had created a module for teachers to upload the required documents, particularly for students for whom verification was pending. The circular has been issued in the backdrop of the State government’s decision to reserve 7.5% of seats in higher educational institutions, professional or otherwise, to students from government schools. All chief educational officers have been advised to ensure that the work was completed before May 13.



