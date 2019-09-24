Schools told to follow rain guidelines

The School Education Department has issued a set of monsoon preparedness guidelines for all schools across the State and has instructed officials at the district and block level to ensure that the measures are followed.

To take preventive measures against damage to infrastructure during rain, heads of schools have been asked to conduct an inspection and carry out repairs wherever needed.

Teachers and heads have been asked to ensure that students are not allowed near compound walls or electric switches and appliances on the campus.

Schools have been instructed to ensure that there is no pile-up of garbage or debris and ensure that stagnant water is cleared at the earliest.

Clean drinking water should be made available and students must consume only purified water to ensure that their health does not get affected.