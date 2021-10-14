Schools to stay closed on Saturday

CHENNAI

14 October 2021 01:41 IST

The School Education Department has announced that Saturday will be a holiday for all schools in the State.

The decision, the Department said, was taken after several representations from teachers’ associations, asking for a holiday to be declared on the day. Since September 1, schools have been functioning six days a week for senior classes and teachers.

The holiday on Saturday is in addition to the government holidays that have already been declared on Thursday and Friday.

