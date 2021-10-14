Tamil NaduCHENNAI 14 October 2021 01:41 IST
Comments
Schools to stay closed on Saturday
Updated: 14 October 2021 01:41 IST
The School Education Department has announced that Saturday will be a holiday for all schools in the State.
The decision, the Department said, was taken after several representations from teachers’ associations, asking for a holiday to be declared on the day. Since September 1, schools have been functioning six days a week for senior classes and teachers.
The holiday on Saturday is in addition to the government holidays that have already been declared on Thursday and Friday.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...