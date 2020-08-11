Schools to start admissions for classes one, six and nine from August 17

CHENNAI

11 August 2020 17:09 IST

Admissions for the 2020-21 academic year for classes one, six and nine will begin in schools from August 17, the School Education Department announced on Tuesday.

Minister for School Education, K.A. Sengottaiyan, said that the guidelines issued by the State government which include physical distancing and other safety measures should be strictly adhered to. “The Directorate of Matric Schools will also take steps to initiate the online admission process for entry-level classes through the Right to Education (RTE) Act in private schools from August 17,” he said.

Keeping in mind the need to follow physical distancing and other safety norms, the Department has announced a staggered schedule for admissions.

With the class 10 results having been announced on Monday, admission for students who will join Plus 1 (class 11) will begin on August 24 across schools. These students are expected to receive their provisional mark sheets from August 17 to 21 from their schools.

The School Education Minister said that government schools can also distribute free textbooks to the students on the day they come for admissions. Students from government schools who wish to change their schools and need to get admission into classes two to ten can also begin their admission procedure from August 17.

When asked if a decision had been taken regarding the reopening of schools in the State, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that a call would be taken on this only after the number of COVID-19 cases decreased in the State. “When the impact of COVID-19 reduces, a decision will be taken by the Chief Minister only after we consider the views of parents, teachers, academicians and other stakeholders and present their views,” he said.