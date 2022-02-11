Tamil Nadu

Schools to get better amenities, says Lt. Governor

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said steps would be initiated to improve a range of amenities in schools, including the equipping of classrooms for digital learning.

Ms. Soundararajan, who had consultations with Education Minister A. Namassivayam at the Raj Nivas, said in line with the National Education Policy, students in schools and colleges need to be provided nutritious food for good health. Discussions would be held with the Education Department to include nutritive value foods, such as millets, jaggery, peanuts, and bananas in the mid-day meal programme. These would be provided under the National Nutrition Mission (Poshan Abhiyaan).

Providing access to safe water and building toilets would also be prioritised, the Lt. Governor said.The World Food and Agriculture Organisation is set to celebrate the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets as proposed by India, she added.


