Schools to focus on well-being of students once they reopen

02 November 2020 01:13 IST

Their needs should be assessed first, say principals & parents

While schools await detailed guidelines from the Tamil Nadu government for reopening their campuses for Classes 9-12 from November 16, many schools want to keep the initial focus on students’ physical and mental well-being.

Since senior students are being called to schools, most principals and parents feel schools should not delve into academics immediately and start preparing the students for the exams so as to make up for lost time. Instead, they should assess the students’ concerns and needs.

General interactions

“For the first few days, schools should not focus on academics or completing lessons. Since we will be meeting the students after March, it is best to take some time off lessons and have general interactions, conversations about how learning has been over the last few months and the challenges they have faced,” said Vishnucharan Panneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools.

P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, said that based on the standard operating procedures, which will be released by the State government, schools would decide how to call the students to the campus and how to schedule classes.

“Schools will first need to work with teachers and then students to prepare them for the norms that will be in place to ensure their health and safety,” he said.

The State government had earlier decided to reopen schools for senior classes only for guidance sessions. That decision was put on hold.

It is to be seen whether that decision will be implemented or schools can call all students.

Staggered timings

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Association has said schools should be told to implement staggered timings for the students to be allowed on the campus.

“For students taking board exams in 2021, time is running out and it will help us if we meet them in person and ensure they catch up with lessons. At the same time, we hope strict physical distancing norms are enforced and not more than 10 students are allowed to sit in each classroom,” it said in a statement.

Smaller batches

Association president P.K. Ilamaran said teachers should either individually seek out students or divide them into smaller batches and speak to them about how the last few months have been, before delving into academics.

From how students will go to school to the changes in infrastructure — provision of hand-washing facilities at every entrance, sanitiser and masks and scheduling of daily lessons — schools will have a lot to plan over the next two weeks once the guidelines are out.

“District officials should work with the schools in their jurisdiction and ensure that specific norms are implemented, based on their location and student strength. For rural and urban schools, there are many different issues that need to be addressed,” according to Patrick Raymond of the Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.