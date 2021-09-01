Schools set to reopen for classes 9-12 in State today

95% of teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated: Minister

Schools across Tamil Nadu will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday. Senior students were last on campus in April this year before schools were shut again on account of the second wave of COVID-19.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected Lady Willingdon High School on Tuesday and assessed the safety norms in place. “The Standard Operating Procedures have been issued by both the Revenue and Public Health Departments, and we want to reassure the parents that schools have been asked to strictly implement them. It is not compulsory for students to attend in-person classes,” he said.

Mr. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said 95% of the teaching and non-teaching staff had been vaccinated, and the Department of Health was asked to prioritise the rest in vaccination. “Schools can ask teachers who are not vaccinated to come back after getting their shot. Furthermore, we have asked all schools to insist on mask-wearing and make available sanitisers,” he said. With the shift system in place, schools could wind up by 3.30 p.m., and no physical education periods would be held, he said.

Inspection by officials

Across districts, officials carried out inspections and schools sanitised classrooms in preparation for the reopening. Over 1.7 lakh students of Classes 9-12 are set to return to schools in Coimbatore district.

Around 81% of the teaching and non-teaching staff members have taken at least the first dose of vaccine in the district and only 36% of them have been fully vaccinated, according to the officials.

In the Nilgiris, Chief Education Officer A. Nasarudeen said residential schools had been given permission to reopen on Wednesday.

“We have communicated the protocol to be followed... This includes ensuring vaccination of all staff members and allowing only two children to stay in a room,” he said. Workers delivering provisions and goods to schools would also have to be vaccinated.

In Salem, 295 government schools and 317 private schools are ready for reopening.

Officials said only very few schools required split batches for classes in rotation for lack of sufficient classrooms.

Apart from the arrangements being made for enforcing the protocol, officials in the western region checked the cleanliness of toilets and drinking water supply on the campuses.

Tiruchi Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali said online classes would also continue. “Our immediate priority is to ensure the emotional well-being of the students. They should feel free and enjoy their presence in the school. There will be no hurry in handling the subjects,” he said.

Around 94.5% of the high school and higher secondary teachers in Madurai district have been vaccinated so far.