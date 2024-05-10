GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Schools run by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department record 85% pass in Class X exam 

Published - May 10, 2024 07:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 7,520 students out of a total of 8,651 who appeared for the Class X board exam from schools falling under the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare have passed this year.

According to official sources, of the 6,630 students from Adi Dravidar Welfare schools who appeared for the Class X exam, 5,659 cleared it, recording a pass percentage of 85.4 – higher than the 84% pass recorded in 2023 and 79% in 2022. The pass percentage of girls and boys from Adi Dravidar Welfare schools was 91 and 80, respectively. A total of 66 Adi Dravidar Welfare schools achieved 100% pass.

A total of 2,021 students from Tribal Welfare schools appeared for the exam, of whom 1,861 passed. The pass percentage was 92.08. Girls outperformed boys by a slim margin. The pass percentage of girls and boys was 92.64 and 91.56, respectively.

