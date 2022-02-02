Schools resume physical classes across Tamil Nadu

Host of safety measures in place

Schools across Tamil Nadu resumed in-person classes for students of classes I to XII on Tuesday. Several schools welcomed students with a host of safety measures in place.

At the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ambattur, Chennai, over 77% of students from classes VI to XII were back on campus. “Thermal scanners have been installed at all entry and exit points, and teachers are deputed to stand and guide the students to check temperature and use sanitisers,” said Vanitha Rani, Headmistress. Breaks and lunch times have been phased out for the students and they will take their breaks in three batches so that there is no overcrowding, she added.

Many schools ensured they had faculty members going on periodic rounds to ensure there was no crowding in corridors and that physical distancing as well as mask wearing was strictly adhered to.

The turnout of students at schools in Tiruchi was quite encouraging, teachers and officials of the School Education Department said.

“The students were helped to acclimatise to the classroom environment on the first day. The teaching-learning activity will pick up gradually, Chief Educational Officer, Tiruchi, R. Balamurali, said. The noon-meal centers also started functioning.

Similarly, students in the southern districts too were happy to be back in school. In Ramanathapuram, students arrived in full strength, a teacher at Vallal Pari Municipal Middle School said. Students at the Sarah Tucker Girls Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli too expressed happiness over the opening of the schools.

Madurai District Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar said the teachers were sensitised to ensure that the SOP was adhered to during all times on the campuses.

Only around 57.2% of the students attended classes across all schools in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, according to the School Education Department officials. Attendance is, however, expected to improve steadily in the coming days, they added.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchendur, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the Department wanted students to come back to school without fear.

“We have consulted the health department as well. Schools have been allowed to function at 100% strength, with safety measures in place and we want students to attend classes without any concerns,” he said.