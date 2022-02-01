Schools resume in-person classes in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

01 February 2022 14:59 IST

Classes for grades 1 to 12 have resumed; schools have put safety measures in place

Schools across Tamil Nadu resumed in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 12 on Tuesday. Several schools welcomed students, eager to be back on campus, with a host of safety measures in place.

While schools were reopened for senior students in September last year and in November for classes 1 to 8, in-person classes were stopped in January after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Teachers had expressed concerns about the closure since students were just about beginning to get accustomed to being back on campus and the postponement of the revision exams for senior students had left many worried as well.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchendur, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the Department wanted students to come back to school without any worries. “We have consulted with the Health Department as well. Schools have been allowed to function at 100 percent strength, with safety measures in place and we want students to attend classes without any concerns,” he said.

At the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ambattur, Chennai, over 77% of students from classes 6 to 12 were back on campus. “Thermal scanners have been installed at all entry and exit points, and teachers are deputed to stand and guide the students to check temperatures and use sanitisers,” said Vanitha Rani, Headmistress.

Break and lunch times have been phased out for the students on campus, and students will take their breaks in three batches so that there is no overcrowding, she added.

K. Manoharan, principal, SBOA School said students were extremely happy to come back on campus. “We have reopened for classes 1 to 12 and over 70% of students from primary classes have come back. We expect these numbers to increase over the coming days since more parents are keen on sending children back for in-person classes,” he said.

As is being done in most school campuses, he said that teachers were deputed to go on regular rounds to ensure that physical distancing was being maintained in classes and corridors.

For students of classes 10 and 12 from State board schools, revision exams which were postponed are all set to begin from February 9. Students had already been prepared to take up these exams before the closure of schools last month and teachers are expected to help them revise and brush up on their lessons over the next week.