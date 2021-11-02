Schools reopen for Classes I to VIII; students welcomed to campuses with fanfare

Steady drizzle in the morning did not dampen the spirits of teachers in Chennai; some districts declare a holiday on account of rain

Even the steady drizzle on Monday morning did not dampen the spirits of teachers at schools across Chennai, eagerly waiting to welcome students of Classes I-VIII back. From student brass bands to flowers and chocolates to new notebooks, students were welcomed back to the campuses amid fanfare at several schools.

Schools across Tamil Nadu reopened for primary and middle classes after nearly 20 months. But steady rain in some districts, including Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvarur and Vellore, led to a holiday being declared for schools.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the Chennai Corporation School at Maduvankarai and inspected the safety norms. He also distributed chocolates to some primary class students. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Panchayat School at Pethanaickanur, Pollachi, and interacted with the students there. Across schools, students had their temperature checked at the entrance. Masks were distributed to those who had not worn one. In Chennai, students at the Lady Willingdon Girls Government Model Higher Secondary School were welcomed with stationery, chocolates and geometry boxes.

“Over the last one week, we had parents coming to school and enquiring with us about the arrangements in place and whether they could send their children back. Most of our parents are daily wage earners, and they are keen on sending children back to school so that they are looked after well,” said headmistress Eswari Gopalan.

“I have told my son to keep wearing his mask and wash his hands regularly. Children tend to share things, and they have been asked to avoid this habit as much as possible,” said Radha, a parent whose son started Class I.

Students of Classes I and II were attending in-person classes for the first time because the schools remained shut all through the previous academic year. The strength at many government and corporation schools has increased this academic year. Some schools have opted for a shift system because of a strong student strength. Kalai Selvi, headmistress, Government Primary School at Padikuppam, said that while Class V students would come to school every day, those of the other classes would return to the campus thrice a week. “Students of Classes I-III will be in school on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and students of Classes II and IV will be there on the other days,” she said.

Some private schools reopened the middle classes on Monday. They plan to decide on calling primary students back to the campus later this month since they have online classes now. K. Manoharan, principal, SBOA School, said his school reopened the middle classes, and would have primary students back on the campus after November 8.

“We had 20% of the middle class students who had concerns about returning. For them, the school will run online classes...”