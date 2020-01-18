Schools must provide barrier-free environment: information panel

The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has highlighted the need for providing a barrier-free environment to differently-abled children on school campuses. In an order passed last month, Sate Information Commissioner directed the Chief Education Officer, Chennai, to issue a circular to all schools to establish basic infrastructure for differently-abled children, like ramps, handrails and disabled-friendly toilets under the provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

On a petition filed by M. Ravisankar of Chennai seeking to know details of admission under the Right to Education Act, fee structure and list of amenities provided to differently abled children in two private schools in Chennai, State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj took strong exception to the stand taken by Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Senior Secondary School that they were not a public authority as defined under Section 2(h) of the RTI. The school argued it was part of an NGO and was not substantially financed by the government.

“However, in the interest of openness, transparency and our own standards of governance, we give the information as directed by the District Education Office, Central Chennai,” it said. Reiterating that schools enjoyed various financial concessions from the Central/State governments, the Tamil Nadu Information Commission ruled that private schools too would come under the purview of the RTI Act.

“If a private school, i.e., an unaided school denies these information, parents won’t be able to prove their side before any authorities concerned or court of law,” he observed.