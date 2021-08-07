Schools likely to reopen for Classes IX-XII from September 1

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:24 IST

Government extends lockdown till 6 a.m. on August 23

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to reopen schools for Classes IX, X, XI and XII from September 1 with 50% of the strength, complying with the standard operating procedures. Schools have remained shut on account of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The government has extended the lockdown till 6 a.m. on August 23, with fresh restrictions from August 9 to avoid crowding.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a statement on Friday that during a discussion, medical experts “unanimously” opined that schools should reopen.

The School Education Department was asked to start preliminary works.

“The experts said children were depressed as they continued to remain indoors, and this had created a gap in the learning process. Moreover, they pointed out that a majority of the students could not attend online classes [owing to network and gadget issues],” Mr. Stalin said.

He announced that medical and nursing colleges and those offering related programmes would be allowed to resume classes from August 16. “Students and teachers in these colleges, classified as medical staff, have been vaccinated,” he said.

To prevent crowding at public places, Mr. Stalin announced that worship at religious places would not be allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The local bodies must ensure that there is no crowding at meat and fish stalls by spreading them out in the open space. The Chief Minister reiterated that shops must supply hand sanitisers to customers and enforce mask mandates and physical distancing norms.

“Action will be initiated against commercial and other establishments that do not follow the guidelines and allow more customers than the stipulated number,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Collectors and the local bodies are to undertake micro-level containment activities to avoid the spread of COVID-19, he said. The test-track-treat-vaccinate COVID-19-appropriate behaviour formula is to be strictly followed.

Mr. Stalin requested the people to extend their cooperation to the State government in its attempts to curb the spread of COVID-19.