School’s intra-house cultural event ‘Thiran’ goes online

Meme making, gaming events held to suit the online format

Taking their inter-house cultural event ‘Thiran’ online this year, primary and secondary students from Akshar Arbol International School participated in a range of competitions from November 17 to 20.

Over 280 students participated in the four-day cultural event, through which the school aimed at building a sense of camaraderie as well as giving a platform and celebrating the talents of the students.

Among the events and competitions held were meme making and gaming, to suit the online format. Several alumni from across the globe were roped in to judge the events online as well.

Vedant Tidke and Ayushi Bothra were awarded the individual championships in the primary school category and Santino and Hansini were recognised as the individual champions in the secondary school - junior category.

Arya, a student of grade 12 was given the individual championship in the secondary school - senior category.

Mental well-being

“The very purpose of organising Thiran - Virtual 2020 was steeped in our steadfast focus to ensure the mental and emotional well-being of our community of students and staff. The event was planned and curated by grade 11 students, with assistance from a team of their teachers,” said Priya Dixit, Head of the school.