Schools instructed to follow SOPs ahead of reopening

Chennai

29 January 2022 17:02 IST

In-person classes for students of Classes I-XII will resume from February 1

With the State government allowing schools to resume in-person classes from February 1, the School Education department has directed officials to prepare for the same.

In a circular, the School Education Commissioner has directed all Chief Educational Officers to ensure schools are prepared to reopen and strictly follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to keep students safe.

In-person classes for Classes I-XII was suspended in Tamil Nadu till January 31, owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Schools are allowed to have 100% strength on campus for these classes from February 1.

Revision exams

Senior students from Classes X and XII, who are to take the public exams, were supposed to attend revision exams in January, which also got postponed as schools were closed. Teachers are now expecting that a fresh schedule for these revision exams will be announced, once schools reopen.