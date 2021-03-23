Schools in Tamil Nadu close hostels, ensure safety measures are in place

Practical exams for State Board students of Class XII are scheduled to begin from April 16.

Following the announcement that schools will be shut for Classes IX, X and XI in Tamil Nadu, the schools have sent their residential students back home, shut hostels and ensured that coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures are followed strictly on the campus by the remaining students and staff members.

“Parents began to take the students back home since Sunday morning. For the students in the CBSE stream of Class X and XII who will be writing the Board examinations in May, the hostels will be kept open and we will ensure that physical-distancing is strictly followed both in the hostels and on school campus,” said C. Satish, Director, Paavai group of schools.

The focus now will also be on ensuring that students strictly continue to follow safety measures in place. “We have been constantly insisting on mask wearing as well as physical-distancing among students and will continue to do so,” said the head of a government school in the city. The School Education Department had released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) specifying guidelines that schools should follow when they reopen for senior students in January and are expected to continue implementing it on campus.

In Chennai, several government-, private- and State Board school students will begin their first round of revision examinations from Monday. “All schools will get a common question paper and it is a good practice for Class XII students who will be taking up the Board examinations this year,” said P. Saravanan, headmaster, Chennai Higher Secondary School, Bunder Garden Street, Perambur. Practical exams for State Board students of Class XII are scheduled to begin from April 16.

The Government Order for the closure of schools for Classes IX, X, and XI has exempted students of Class X from other Boards who have to write their Board examinations this year. “While students from the CBSE in Class X have an ongoing school test series ahead of their Boards, Class XII students are currently in the middle of their practical exams,” said Vishnucharan Paneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan Group of Schools.