‘Schools in front line of child protection’

CHENNAI

26 November 2021 00:20 IST

Over 400 teachers attend workshop on child safety

In the wake of recent crimes of child sexual abuse and harassment reported, over 400 school heads and teachers in Chennai were told that the schools were in the front line of child protection.

This was conveyed at a workshop on child protection and safety, organised by the School Education Department on Wednesday in association with Tulir – Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse.

The three-hour workshop was aimed at addressing the ability of schools to respond better to crimes of child sexual abuse and to guide them on student safety and protection from sexual violence.

Topics of discussion

“We talked to them about two aspects — child sexual abuse and the dynamics of how the crime is committed as well as enhancing the understanding that schools have. The POCSO Act and how schools are accountable, both in terms of prevention and the role they play in reporting instances of abuse in an institutional setting, were discussed,” said Nancy Thomas, Programme Manager, Tulir.

A Government Order issued earlier this year which called for safe practices during online classes, setting up of a Central Complaints Committee and forming a student safeguarding advisory committee and installation of complaint boxes was highlighted.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi urged teachers to not dissuade students from reporting instances of sexual abuse or harassment.

Speaking ahead of the workshop, Mr. Mahesh said that it was important for schools not only to sensitise teachers, but also engage with the parents.

Kakarla Usha, Principal Secretary, School Education Department, said a number of such crimes came to light in the last few weeks.

Institutions should take the first step to recognise the threat of child sexual abuse, she said.

“Children often do not report because they feel ashamed or blame themselves. They should be encouraged to report while being told that child sexual abuse was a crime, ” she said.