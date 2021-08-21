Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from September 1

Cinemas allowed to open with 50% capacity from August 23. Beaches will be open to the general public. Zoos, parks and boat houses are allowed to function.

With COVID-19 cases declining in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced relaxations from the lockdown. The government has allowed schools for classes 9 to 12 and all colleges including polytechnics to function from September 1 on a shift basis.

The government said it is also considering reopening schools for kindergarten and classes 1 to 8 after September 15 after consultations and depending on the implementation of the safety norms for the senior classes that are now allowed to reopen. For the senior classes, the noon-meal scheme can also function, the government said. The government has mandated that all staff including non-teaching staff must be vaccinated.

Cinema theatres have also been allowed to function with 50% capacity from August 23 itself. Beaches will be open to the general public, and zoos, parks, boat houses are allowed to function. District collectors and corporation officials have been directed to ensure that those having shops and small traders at the beaches are vaccinated.

Swimming pools are allowed to reopen and must ensure only 50% capacity at any time. Trainers and those above 18 years of age who are training must be vaccinated. Shops that have so far been allowed to be open till 9 p.m. will be allowed to function till 10 p.m. from August 23. Information Technology, ITeS companies have also been allowed to operate with 100% staffing.

Anganwadi centres will be allowed to function for providing mid-day meals from September 1. Creches will be allowed to function and all staff have to be vaccinated, the government said. Pubs and Clubs with attached rooms (FL-2 and FL3 licencees) will be allowed to function.

The government has also allowed public transport from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to operate following the COVID-19 protocols.