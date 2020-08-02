Schools encouraged to invite frontline workers for Independence day celebrations

Schools as well as Education Department offices across the State have been encouraged to invite and honour frontline workers as well as COVID- 19 survivors as special guests for the 74th Independence Day on August 15.

In a circular, the School Education Department has asked all chief educational officers to keep celebrations simple, following physical distancing norms strictly on school campuses and offices. Frontline workers who include doctors, nurses, sanitary workers, paramedical staff and volunteers can be invited to participate in their celebrations, the department said.

Schools have been asked to have simple celebrations and hoist the national flag as well as ensure that everyone who attends it wears a mask and strictly adheres to the norms put forth by the Health Department for COVID-19 prevention.