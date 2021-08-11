Schools, colleges run by temples will get upgrades: HR and CE Minister

CHENNAI

11 August 2021 04:05 IST

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday said the department will take steps to improve facilities in 44 schools and five colleges and one industrial training institute run by various temples in the State.

“The Chief Minister is very particular that the facilities be upgraded. These include smart classrooms, labs, playgrounds, libraries, drinking water facilities and toilets,” he said.

“We have drawn up a list of demands of these institutions and will take steps very shortly to upgrade them,” he added.

Around 33,000 students were studying in these institutions and it was the department’s aim to provide them with quality education, he said, adding that vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff would soon be filled up as well. Every year, at least 5,000 applications in these colleges were being rejected due to lack of enough seats, he said, adding that colleges would be opened based on need.