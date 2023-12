December 05, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on December 6.

The government had earlier announced a holiday for schools and colleges in these districts on December 4 and 5, in view of cyclone Michaung.