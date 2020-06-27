Tamil Nadu

Schools can’t be reopened at the moment, Tamil Nadu Minister says

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM
Staff Reporter NAMAKKAL 27 June 2020 16:21 IST
Updated: 27 June 2020 17:19 IST

A decision will be taken later, after a discussion with all stakeholders, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Saturday

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that a decision on reopening schools would be taken later, after discussing the matter with all stakeholders.

Talking to media persons after launching the distribution of school furniture and medical equipment to combat COVID-19 organised by Rotary Club here, Mr. Sengottaiyan said, “Given the situation [COVID-19 pandemic], schools cannot be reopened at the moment. When the situation changes, a decision would be taken on reopening of schools after discussing this with educationalists, parents, students and the Cabinet. The decision would be announced by the Chief Minister,” he said.

