Tamil Nadu

Schools can’t be reopened at the moment, Tamil Nadu Minister says

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A decision will be taken later, after a discussion with all stakeholders, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Saturday

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that a decision on reopening schools would be taken later, after discussing the matter with all stakeholders.

Talking to media persons after launching the distribution of school furniture and medical equipment to combat COVID-19 organised by Rotary Club here, Mr. Sengottaiyan said, “Given the situation [COVID-19 pandemic], schools cannot be reopened at the moment. When the situation changes, a decision would be taken on reopening of schools after discussing this with educationalists, parents, students and the Cabinet. The decision would be announced by the Chief Minister,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2020 5:22:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/schools-cant-be-reopened-at-the-moment-tamil-nadu-minister-says/article31933046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY