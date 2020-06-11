Schools asked to submit attendance records of class 10 students for marksheets to be prepared

As the first step towards preparing marksheets for class 10 students, the School Education Department has asked district-level education officials to begin the collection of attendance records of students from schools.

Following the cancellation of the class 10 public exams, the Tamil Nadu government said that students would be assessed based on 80% of their scores in the half yearly and quarterly examinations and that 20% would be based on their attendance records, for preparing marksheets. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had said that all students are to be considered having passed the public exams.

The Director of School Education has now said that the attendance of class 10 students for the 2019-2020 academic year should be taken until March 21, 2020. District educational officials have been asked to coordinate with all schools in their jurisdiction and schools have been asked to submit the attendance records by June 12. For officials as well as teachers who will be working on this, the School Education Department has asked for physical distancing norms to be followed as well as precautions, including regular disinfection of school premises.

Based on their internal exam scores and attendance records, the mark sheets that students receive will be needed for them to seek admissions into different schools for class 11 (plus 1).

“While all students have been declared as having passed, the marksheets will help schools decide on allotment of groups in Plus 1. We expect that once there is clarity about these marksheets and how their scores will be calculated, the admission process can then begin in most schools based on this,” said K.R. Nandhakumar, State general secretary of The Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools Association.

In a few districts, officials have warned private schools against commencing the admissions process and have asked for institutions to wait until detailed guidelines regarding the same are released by the State government.